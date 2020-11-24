Man charged in brutal sex assault was trying to meet women on dating app

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man charged in a brutal sex assault that left an Oahu woman critically injured had been actively trying to meet women through a dating app, Hawaii News has confirmed.
Michael T. Hirokawa was locked up Saturday on attempted murder charges. Two days later, he was out again after posting $500,000 bail.
On Tuesday, HNN was contacted by a woman with a chilling warning after her friend recently matched with the suspect online.
She said they connected through a dating app called Bumble, saying the conversation was brief. Looking back she acknowledges it was full of red flags.
For the women’s safety, HNN is not identifying them.
The realization came Monday night when they saw Hirokawa’s mugshot online.
“My friend was like ‘oh my goodness this guy was the one I was talking with,’” the woman said. “I was actually helping her. Trying to meet some guys on the dating site.”
She says her friend and Hirokawa had matched several weeks ago. Immediately, she said the conversation turned sexual.
“The man said I don’t have any honorable intentions on this site. I told her this guy is bad news. Don’t even talk to him because he’s not going to be a potential person to get to know if this is what he is already admitting.”
Early Saturday morning, police arrested Hirokawa at his Capitol Place condo.
Security cameras show him bringing a woman back to his unit a little after midnight. An hour and a half later, surveillance video shows her nude in an elevator bleeding profusely.
It’s still unclear how the pair met.
According to court documents, when police asked the victim what happened she replied, “Unit 2701. Michael. He’s crazy.”
Inside the condo, officers said a trail of blood led through the suspect’s kitchen and living room, into the bedroom. When officers turned on the light they found Hirokawa naked. They said he was sleeping and snoring in a blood soaked bed ― and that a curtain rod had been pulled down off the wall.
The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition with a deep laceration on her private area.
HNN reached out to Hirokawa’s attorney about the case, but were told no comment.
On Tuesday morning, the 31-year-old’s profile was taken off the dating site after site managers were informed what happened.
A Bumble spokesperson Emily Wright said in a statement:
“Thank you for notifying us about this. We immediately located his account and he has been removed and banned from our platform. We urge our community to block and report people whose actions have gone against our community guidelines. We have a zero-tolerance policy for harassment and abuse and we thank you again for bringing this to our attention.”
The news came as a relief to the woman who’d alerted HNN to Hirokawa’s dating profile.
“I was concerned for the safety of women who are not aware of this guy being on this dating site. And any girl could be a victim. He’s out on the streets right now,” she said.
HNN also spoke with officials at Capitol Place. They said in a statement they’re working with police and that the locks to Hirokawa’s unit are being changed and he will not be allowed back on the property.
