Kauai police arrest homeless man who allegedly pointed gun at arriving officers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police have arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly fired a gun into the air at Hanamaulu Beach on Monday night and then pointed it at arriving officers.
Preston Duque, who is homeless, was arrested for terroristic threatening and reckless endangerment.
Police said the incident happened about 5 p.m. Monday.
Duque allegedly fired a round into the air. And when officers arrived, he allegedly pointed the gun at then, forcing them to take cover while they called for backup.
Additional officers and a crisis negotiations team arrived. They were able to communicate with Duque and he was arrested about 6:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Duque is being held at a Kauai police cellblock, His bail has been set at $100,000.
