Hawaii reports 61 new COVID-19 infections; no new fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting 61 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
No new fatalities were reported. The death toll from the virus stands at 233.
Of the new cases, 45 are on Oahu, seven are on the Big Island, four are on Maui, and one is on Kauai.
The rest were residents diagnosed out-of-state.
The total case count has now risen to 17,393 since the pandemic began. The state Health Department said there have been 1,313 cases in the last 14 days.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
Oahu
- 14,918 total cases
- 1,062 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,118 required hospitalization
- 182 deaths
Hawaii County
- 1,557 total cases
- 146 cases in the last 14 days
- 75 required hospitalization
- 32 deaths
Maui
- 499 total cases
- 75 cases in the last 14 days
- 61 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
Lanai
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Molokai
- 17 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Kauai
- 101 total cases
- 30 cases in the last 14 days
- 6 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Out-of-state
- 195 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
