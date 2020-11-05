Forecast: Heavy pockets of rain tonight and then the rain slows down tomorrow afternoon and on Thanksgiving

Hawaiian Islands (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will be trending slightly down as Thanksgiving arrives but until then we are tracking breezy trades. Currently there is a Flash Flood Watch up for Maui and Hawaii Island due to an upper level disturbance nearing the eastern end of the state.
Big picture: Unstable trade wind weather will continue through Wednesday with pockets of heavier rain possible especially along windward areas. Stable trade wind weather will return by Thanksgiving with light to moderate showers favoring windward and mountain areas. Trade winds will hold at moderate to locally breezy speeds through the weekend. A weak frontal band may move across the area late Friday or Saturday accompanied by a period of showers. A cool and dry airmass is then expected to follow.
Let’s talk surf: With the decrease in winds, east shore surf is slowly declining as well, and will continue to do so over through Thanksgiving Day. Therefore, the High Surf Advisory has been cancelled for east facing shores. Other than a small bit of wrap from the declining east wind swell, surf along south facing shores will remain small through the holiday weekend. The current northwest swell will continue to subside through Wednesday. A new moderate-sized northwest swell is expected Wednesday and Thursday. A larger northwest swell will build Friday, peak Saturday night, then gradually subside. A couple more northwest swells are possible early next week. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain below advisory level through the forecast period.
Have a beautiful and safe week and holiday weekend.
