Forecast: Heavy pockets of rain tonight and then the rain slows down tomorrow afternoon and on Thanksgiving

Let’s talk surf: With the decrease in winds, east shore surf is slowly declining as well, and will continue to do so over through Thanksgiving Day. Therefore, the High Surf Advisory has been cancelled for east facing shores. Other than a small bit of wrap from the declining east wind swell, surf along south facing shores will remain small through the holiday weekend. The current northwest swell will continue to subside through Wednesday. A new moderate-sized northwest swell is expected Wednesday and Thursday. A larger northwest swell will build Friday, peak Saturday night, then gradually subside. A couple more northwest swells are possible early next week. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain below advisory level through the forecast period.