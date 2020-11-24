Forecast: Flooding possible for parts of the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Maui and the Big Island, with the greatest concern being on the windward sides of the islands.Breezy trade winds will continue Tuesday with a gradual decline during the second half of the week. Moisture riding in on the trades will focus showers mainly over windward and mauka areas. An upper trough moving in from the west will help to spark a few thunderstorms through Wednesday. A weak frontal band may move across the area late Friday or Saturday accompanied by a period of showers. A cool and dry airmass will follow in the fronts wake.
A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 6pm tonight for east facing shores of all islands except Lanai and Niihau. Surf along the east facing shores will subside over the next few days as the trade winds weaken.
The current moderate northwest swell will continue to subside through Wednesday. A new moderate-sized northwest swell is expected Wednesday and Thursday. A larger northwest swell will build Friday, peak Saturday night, then gradually subside.
