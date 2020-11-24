Flash flood watch posted for Maui, Big Island, with wet weather possible statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui and the Big Island have been placed under a flash flood watch through late Tuesday night as showers and possible isolated thunderstorms are forecast to move over the state.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said persistent rainfall, especially over the past weekend, has saturated the ground and elevated stream flows, especially for the windward areas of the two islands, increasing the threat of flash flooding from expected persistent or heavy rainfall.
Parts of East Hawaii island, such as Saddle Quarry and Waiakea Uka, had 24-hour rainfall totals of more than eight to eleven inches on Sunday.
Rain gauges in the West Maui mountains and windward slopes of Haleakala had rainfall totals of more than six inches during the same time period.
The increased potential for rain will result from the combination of an upper trough moving over the state from the west and abundant moisture carried in by trade winds from the east.
Persistent or heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will be possible through Wednesday.
The flash flood watch means that conditions will be present that can cause flash flooding, which is life-threatening. Do not cross fast-flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
Keep a close eye on the forecasts and be prepared to take quick action if a flash flood warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or flooding, head to higher ground immediately.
