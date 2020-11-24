EMS: 61-year-old pedestrian critically injured in Nanakuli

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews responded to a pedestrian crash in Leeward Oahu Tuesday evening.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. near Black Rocks Beach in Nanakuli. EMS officials said a 61-year-old man was found with critical injuries.
At last check, police shut down one lane of Farrington Highway in each direction. A contra-flow has been set up.
The victim was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.