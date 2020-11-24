After long-awaited makeover, Magic Island parking lot reopened to the public

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A long-awaited project to refurbish the Magic Island parking lot at Ala Moana Regional Park was finished Tuesday and opened to traffic.
The city said the 470-stall parking lot was repaved and restriped.
New gates and benches were installed, along with a drop-off zone.
At Magic Island, crews also planted more trees and replaced unhealthy ones.
“Throughout our administration we have given much needed care to Ala Moana, the ‘People’s Park,’ after it had been neglected for decades,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, in a news release.
“Now the most popular park in the state can continue to serve our island.”
City officials have said the Magic Island trees are among more than 300 trees planted at Ala Moana Regional Park over the last four years.
There is still some work ahead for Magic Island, including landscaping maintenance.
For more on work underway at the park, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.