State officers crack down on large party at Maui beach

MAKENA, Maui (HawaiiNewsNow) - State officers cracked down on a large party at Little Beach in Makena on Maui on Sunday.
Department of Land and Natural Resources law enforcement cited one woman for having alcohol and warned others about COVID-19 rules.
The state said this part of a broader crackdown to stop law breaking at the beach, including night parties, drug use, public nudity and littering — issues that have been ongoing for many years.
The DLNR said it would release further details on Monday.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.