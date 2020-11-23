Salvation Army to distribute thousands of Thanksgiving meals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army won’t be holding its large Thanksgiving dinner at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall this year.
Instead, the organization will be dropping meals off to those in need or holding distribution events.
Here’s a look at what the Salvation Army will be doing on Oahu:
- On the west side, the Kroc Center will hold a drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., distributing 2,100 meals and other treats to those in need. There will also be blessing stations and entertainment. For more information, call 682-5505.
- In Honolulu, volunteers will be distributing 1,250 bentos at various locations on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers will also be distributing hot meals to homeless people in downtown Honolulu.
- On Tuesday, the Salvation Army Kaneohe Corps will hold a Thanksgiving-themed drive-thru distribution from 9 a.m. to noon, while supplies last. For more information, call 235-1408.
- The Kaneohe Corps will also distribute 300 meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day at Kaneohe District Park, Meal distribution will run between 11 and noon.
And for more on Salvation Army events statewide, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.