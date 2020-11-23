Oahu man out on bail following ‘sadistic’ attack that left victim fighting for her life

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu man accused in a brutal attack over the weekend is free after posting $500,000 bail.
Michael T. Hirokawa is charged with attempted murder and two counts of first-degree sex assault. The 31-year-old was arrested Saturday morning after witnesses say the victim fled his condo.
Police arrived at Capitol Place about 2 a.m., after being flagged down by a security guard.
The guard was monitoring the building’s surveillance cameras, said coworker Rendal Ducusin, when he spotted the victim inside the elevator ― nude and bleeding profusely.
When they reached her, Ducusin said what he saw left him in shock.
“There was a lot of blood,” he said. “She could speak like maybe a couple words. And that was about it.”
The woman had been both physically and sexually assaulted.
According to police and court documents, she suffered severe lacerations to her vaginal area and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers arrested Hirokawa at the condo.
In court documents, police said the victim reported being attacked by Hirokawa. She was also able to give officers his unit number.
Police followed a gruesome trail of blood to the suspect’s condo.
After entering through an unlocked door, they found Hirokawa sleeping nude in a blood-soaked bed. He was said to have a substantial amount of blood on his hands and forearms.
A judge set the 31-year-old’s bail at $500,000. He posted the money on Monday and was released.
Neighbors who wanted to remain anonymous said they never heard a thing.
But they said there was blood splattered all over the the walls and on the carpet of the hallway on the floor where the attack happened.
Khara Jabola-Carolus, executive Director of Hawaii’s Commission on the Status of Women, called the attack “sadistic and disturbing and misogynistic on every level.”
She said since the start of the pandemic they’ve seen an uptick in domestic abuse and the severity of violence against women.
“So as heinous as this is, it’s not separate from a lot of the violence that we’re seeing during COVID-19 against women,” Jabola-Carolus said.
Police sources say they still aren’t sure what kind of weapon was used.
Officers have obtained a search warrant for Hirokawa’s apartment as the investigation continues.
