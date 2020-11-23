More than 20 employers taking part in free virtual job fair on Oahu

More than 20 employers are participating in a virtual job fair Tuesday. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | November 23, 2020 at 6:36 AM HST - Updated November 23 at 6:36 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 20 employers will be taking part in a free virtual job fair on Tuesday.

The job fair, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is part of the Oahu Back to Work initiative, financially supported by the CARES Act.

Jobseekers will be able to chat with recruiters via video or text.

Participating employers include the City and County of Honolulu, the Queen’s Medical Center, Kamehameha Schools and much more.

Jobseekers are asked to register online before attending.

