More than 20 employers taking part in free virtual job fair on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 20 employers will be taking part in a free virtual job fair on Tuesday.
The job fair, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is part of the Oahu Back to Work initiative, financially supported by the CARES Act.
Jobseekers will be able to chat with recruiters via video or text.
Participating employers include the City and County of Honolulu, the Queen’s Medical Center, Kamehameha Schools and much more.
Jobseekers are asked to register online before attending.
