Misprint leads to removal of Love’s Stuffing Mix from store shelves

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A misprinted expiration date on Love’s Bakery Stuffing Mix has led to the removal of products from store shelves days ahead of Thanksgiving.
Bags of the popular mix were marked with an expiration year of 2020 instead of 2021. The company says if you recently bought the product, it is still safe to consume and the product is not under a recall.
Love’s added that it was a coding issue with the production and packaging company that led to the misprint.
The stuffing mix is popular with customers, but the company doesn’t know if they will be able to restock in time for the holidays.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.