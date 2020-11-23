Maui Musicians Nā Wai ʻEhā wala’au and perform on Talk Story

About: The name, “Nā Wai ʻEhā”, translates to the “The Four Waters” which consists of Waikapu, Wailuku, Waiehu, and Waihe’e, on the beautiful island of Maui. We are fortunate enough to be born and raised in the area of Nā Wai ‘Ehā surrounded by these four beautiful waters which inspired us to name our group, “Nā Wai ‘Ehā”. Through our music, we hope to share the beauty of Nā Wai ‘Ehā as well as perpetuate the love we have for the Hawaiian Language and Culture through Hawaiian Music. The young men of Nā Wai ‘Ehā includes two sets of brothers, Kalanikini and Kahikina Juan and Kamalei and Kamaehu Kawa’a. Together, our goals and objectives are aligned to the Hawaiian values of Aloha ke Akua (love for God), Aloha ʻOhana (love for family) and Aloha ʻĀina (love for and allegiance to this land).