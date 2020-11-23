Mailani Makainai shares her music video for Hawai’i Nui Kuauli and performs on Talk Story

McKenna Maduli, host of Talk Story, welcomes multi-talented Mailani Makainai into the Talk Story Hale. Mailani is an inspiring vocalist and performer, an entrepreneur, and talent coach and mentor. She shares her optimistic response to the challenging year that 2020 has been and tells us the inspiration behind her song and music video: Hawai’i Nui Kuauli. Mailani also lends her talents to help keiki and their parents who want to be a part of the entertainment industry. Mailani performs and jams with McKenna’s one-man band dad Kata Maduli.
About:
Mailani Makainai was raised in a loving and supportive home where the importance and tradition of her Hawaiian culture was instilled early on by her parents. As she blossomed, so did her passion and interest as a vocalist, composer, and musician. By the time she was in middle school in Honolulu, she and a friend had received two prestigious Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, and released four other award-winning albums, securing a place within the Hawaii music scene. In 2010, her self-titled release, “Mailani,” garnered her the Na Hoku Hanohano award for Female Vocalist of the year, which conﬁrmed her place amongst Hawaii entertainers. With her mesmerizing songs and lilting voice, fans old and new to her style of music continue to sing her praises. Mailani shares stories with audiences about the culture, language and traditions that are Hawaii as her talks evolve into beautiful melodies that represent the culture of Hawaii today. She brings a unique musical performance and message to conferences and special events that inspire her audiences.
For More Information: www.mailaniacademy.com, @mailaniofficial, @mailaniacademy
