Lanai Tabura Talks Story with McKenna Maduli

About Lanai Tabura: Hailing from the tiny island of Lanai Hawaii, and graduate of Lanai High School, this DJ, Comedian, TV host and Actor has done it all! Currently Lanai host’s Cooking Hawaiian Style in its 6th season, a tv show that air’s in 7 countries on the Lifetstyle Network, Direct TV and Time Warner cable. In the 90′s, Lanai was part of Hoku nominated comedy trio “The 3 Local Boys”. With four albums under his belt, you might remember such hits as “Rice Rice Baby”, “I’m A Filipino” or the song that went national, “Me So Hungry”. Lanai is no stranger to international and local TV shows Food Networks Great Food Truck Race, Co-host with Anthony Bourdain’s NO Reservations, Jake and the Fat Man, Da Braddah’s, Baywatch Hawaii, and commercials such as: Meadow Gold, Zippys, Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union and more. Most recently he played Jake in season 6 of Hawaii 5-0. He has produced and co-hosted I-94 Video Jams, four seasons of Jan Ken Po. and IN Tune on the FOX channel. Lanai tried his hand at theatre as Vince Fontaine in the production, Grease. He has been touring the mainland doing stand-up comedy openings for Henry Kapono , Andy Bumatai, Augie Tulba, Wayne Brady and Damon Wayans to name a few. As a 25- year radio veteran, Lanai co-created the Island 98.5 radio station, and currently is on air in Tokyo and Fukuoka Japan