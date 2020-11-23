Lanai Tabura Talks Story with McKenna Maduli

McKenna Maduli, host of Talk Story, takes us behind the scenes on the set of Cooking Hawaiian Style. She was a guest on the show this past summer and now she’s featuring the host, Lanai Tabura, on her show. These two have more in common than just hit TV Shows, they go way back. She jokes about when Lanai DJ’d her Sweet Sixteen Birthday party and other fond memories. McKenna welcomes Lanai into the Talk Story Hale to catch up on what he’s been busy with lately. Lanai reflects over his many diverse accomplishments over the years and shares some laughs with McKenna and her dad Kata Maduli.
About Lanai Tabura: Hailing from the tiny island of Lanai Hawaii, and graduate of Lanai High School, this DJ, Comedian, TV host and Actor has done it all! Currently Lanai host’s Cooking Hawaiian Style in its 6th season, a tv show that air’s in 7 countries on the Lifetstyle Network, Direct TV and Time Warner cable. In the 90′s, Lanai was part of Hoku nominated comedy trio “The 3 Local Boys”. With four albums under his belt, you might remember such hits as “Rice Rice Baby”, “I’m A Filipino” or the song that went national, “Me So Hungry”. Lanai is no stranger to international and local TV shows Food Networks Great Food Truck Race, Co-host with Anthony Bourdain’s NO Reservations, Jake and the Fat Man, Da Braddah’s, Baywatch Hawaii, and commercials such as: Meadow Gold, Zippys, Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union and more. Most recently he played Jake in season 6 of Hawaii 5-0. He has produced and co-hosted I-94 Video Jams, four seasons of Jan Ken Po. and IN Tune on the FOX channel. Lanai tried his hand at theatre as Vince Fontaine in the production, Grease. He has been touring the mainland doing stand-up comedy openings for Henry Kapono , Andy Bumatai, Augie Tulba, Wayne Brady and Damon Wayans to name a few. As a 25- year radio veteran, Lanai co-created the Island 98.5 radio station, and currently is on air in Tokyo and Fukuoka Japan
For More Information: www.lanaitabura.com
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.