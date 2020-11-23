Here’s the recipe for Sam Choy’s Kitchen famous Pumpkin Crunch!

Sam Choy's pumpkin crunch recipe is a local favorite! (Source: Hawaii News Now)
November 23, 2020

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a Hawaiian Thanksgiving staple: Sam Choy’s famous Pumpkin Crunch. Here’s the recipe and the instructions, so you can make it and enjoy it with your family this holiday!

Ingredients:

  • One 13 oz. can pumpkin
  • One 12 oz. can evaporated milk
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 box yellow cake mix
  • 1 cup nuts, chopped
  • 1 cup melted butter

Instructions:

  • Mix the first five ingredients and pour into greased, parchment lined 9x13 cake pan.
  • Spread half of cake mix (dry) over batter, sprinkle with nuts and remaining cake mix.
  • Pour melted butter over top.
  • Bake in 350 degree oven for 50 minutes.
  • When cool, loosen pumpkin crunch from side of pan with a knife. Invert pan onto platter (the top becomes the crust).
  • Top with sweetened cream cheese or whipped cream.
  • Enjoy with friends and family!

