Here’s the recipe for Sam Choy’s Kitchen famous Pumpkin Crunch!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a Hawaiian Thanksgiving staple: Sam Choy’s famous Pumpkin Crunch. Here’s the recipe and the instructions, so you can make it and enjoy it with your family this holiday!

One 13 oz. can pumpkin

One 12 oz. can evaporated milk

1 cup sugar

3 eggs

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 box yellow cake mix

1 cup nuts, chopped

1 cup melted butter

Mix the first five ingredients and pour into greased, parchment lined 9x13 cake pan.

Spread half of cake mix (dry) over batter, sprinkle with nuts and remaining cake mix.

Pour melted butter over top.

Bake in 350 degree oven for 50 minutes.

When cool, loosen pumpkin crunch from side of pan with a knife. Invert pan onto platter (the top becomes the crust).

Top with sweetened cream cheese or whipped cream.

Enjoy with friends and family!

