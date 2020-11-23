Hawaii reports 114 new COVID-19 infections; no new fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting 114 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 80 on Oahu.
There were also 10 cases on the Big Island, 11 in Maui County and three on Kauai.
The remaining cases were residents diagnosed out-of-state.
Meanwhile, no new fatalities were reported. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 233.
The total case count has now risen to 17,333 since the pandemic began. The state Health Department said there have been 1,314 cases in the last 14 days.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
Oahu
- 14,873 total cases
- 1,070 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,112 required hospitalization
- 182 deaths
Hawaii County
- 1,551 total cases
- 144 cases in the last 14 days
- 75 required hospitalization
- 32 deaths
Maui
- 495 total cases
- 71 cases in the last 14 days
- 60 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
Lanai
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Molokai
- 17 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Kauai
- 100 total cases
- 29 cases in the last 14 days
- 6 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Out-of-state
- 191 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
This story will be updated.
