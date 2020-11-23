Hawaii News Now to host town hall about pandemic’s impact on youth sports

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the pandemic rages on, youth sports advocates and city officials continue to debate the fate of youth sports, a conversation that involves balancing the risks and benefits of having kids back on the field, on the court or in the gym.
In recent weeks, parents and sports clubs have held rallies outside Honolulu Hale, attempting to put pressure on the city to ease restrictions and to let kids play sports in a lower tier. Youth sports are currently prohibited from resuming competition until Tier 4 of the city’s reopening plan.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell says he is unwilling to change course, given the potential for the virus to spread — and not just amongst the kids.
Our panel of experts this week address whether they think sports should restart, whether it’s safe to do so, and what impact the current restrictions are having on Hawaii’s keiki. The panelists for this episode include:
- Dr. Elizabeth Ignacio, a local doctor who specializes in sports medicine.
- Hiro Toiya, the director of the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Emergency Management.
- Sergio Bolioli, president of the Major Island Soccer Organization.
- Reggie Kirkman, president of the Youth Basketball of America Hawaii Chapter.
- Keao Monteilh, a former University of Hawaii defensive back and current youth football coach.
The group will also discuss the impact the pandemic is having on mental health, whether the return is worth the risk, and how the lack of sports activity is impacting long-term health for Hawaii’s children.
Our town hall discussion, ‘Coronavirus Pandemic: Youth Sports Sidelined,’ airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KHNL, as well as on all of Hawaii News Now’s streaming platforms.
