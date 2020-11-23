Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers linger through Tuesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds will gradually diminish during the first half of the work week but will remain breezy on Monday and Tuesday. High clouds will stream overhead, and trades will continue to focus showers along windward slopes, especially on the Big Island and Maui where showers will be very active. A passing disturbance aloft may trigger a few heavy showers or thunderstorms as well on Tuesday. Moderate trade winds and a decrease in showers are expected for most areas on Thanksgiving Day. Increasing trade winds will likely push a dissipating front over the state on Saturday.
A High Surf Advisory is in effect through Monday evening for east facing shores of all islands except Lanai and Niihau. Surf along the east facing shores will subside over the next few days as the trade winds weaken.
A moderate northwest swell is expected to peak today, then subside through Wednesday. A new moderate-sized northwest swell is expected over the weekend. Some of the large trade-wind swell is wrapping around into south facing shores. Otherwise, surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week.
