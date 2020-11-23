Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers linger through Tuesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds will gradually diminish during the first half of the work week but will remain breezy on Monday and Tuesday. High clouds will stream overhead, and trades will continue to focus showers along windward slopes, especially on the Big Island and Maui where showers will be very active. A passing disturbance aloft may trigger a few heavy showers or thunderstorms as well on Tuesday. Moderate trade winds and a decrease in showers are expected for most areas on Thanksgiving Day. Increasing trade winds will likely push a dissipating front over the state on Saturday.