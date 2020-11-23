City’s mobile testing lab at Honolulu airport now open to inter-island travelers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city mobile testing lab at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has been a trusted inter-country travel testing for a week, which brings its total number of processed tests to nearly a thousand.
The National Kidney Foundation is the project organizer.
Initially, this project was catered to first responders and their families and state and federal airport workers. But now, it’s officially a trusted testing partner for inter-country travel.
The team can process 10,000 tests a day and you can get your results processed in three to six hours.
The mobile lab will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The city spent about $16 million in their CARES Act funding in the facility.
Tests cost about $125 dollars on a walk-in basis.
Thousands of tests can be processed per day, but the weekend only saw about 150 people per day.
