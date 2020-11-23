Brighten a child’s Christmas by ‘adopting’ a letter to Santa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Children from across the islands are eligible to participate in the Operation Santa letter writing program from the US Postal Service for the first time ever.
The program allows volunteers to fulfill Christmas wishes for little boys and girls.
To participate in the program as a potential recipient, all a child needs to do is write a letter to Santa. The letter should be placed in a stamped envelope, with a return address, and mailed to:
Santa Claus at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888
Letters will be accepted through Dec. 15.
And they’ll be available for adoption starting Dec. 4. Hawaii residents can adopt a letter by going to USPSOperationSanta.com. Letters can be filtered by state.
The USPS says a good letter to Santa should be:
- Legible
- Have a return address
- Have specific requests, including sizes or styles
- Have a postage stamp
