Winds to diminish slightly, but more wet weather ahead

The strong trade winds will gradually decline in speed during the first half of the week as a high pressure system passing north of the islands moves off to the east. Meanwhile, a band of moisture will remain focused toward windward Maui and Hawaii island through Tuesday, while an passing upper level low will enhance showers for Kauai and Oahu Monday night and Tuesday, and the entire state Tuesday night into Wednesday. Drier and more stable trade wind weather is expected for Thanksgiving Day and Friday.