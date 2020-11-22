Winds to diminish slightly, but more wet weather ahead

The strong trade winds will gradually decline in speed during the first half of the week as a high pressure system passing north of the islands moves off to the east. Meanwhile, a band of moisture will remain focused toward windward Maui and Hawaii island through Tuesday, while an passing upper level low will enhance showers for Kauai and Oahu Monday night and Tuesday, and the entire state Tuesday night into Wednesday. Drier and more stable trade wind weather is expected for Thanksgiving Day and Friday.
A wind advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. for the usual windier areas of Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island.
The winds are still strong enough to keep a gale warning posted for Alenuihaha Channel waters and a small craft advisory for remaining coastal waters through 6 a.m. Monday, while a high surf advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Monday for east-facing shores, where waves will be rough and choppy. An arriving northwest swell is expected to hold through Monday morning. South shore surf will remain small through the week.
