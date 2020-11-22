University of Hawaii reports promising graduation, retention rates

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Graduation rates are up at most University of Hawaii campuses this semester.
That’s according to new data out from the UH system.
At the Manoa campus, the on-time graduation rate is at a record high of 37%, an increase of half a percent from the year before.
At UH West Oahu, the 4-year graduation rate jumped nearly 6%, up to just over 19%.
The University system says there was a slight decline in student retention at some campuses, but it held steady overall despite the pandemic.
“The continuing improvement in UH graduation rates, even in the face of the COVID-19 disruptions in the last academic year, is a credit to the work of our dedicated faculty, staff and leaders,” said UH President David Lassner. “More than a decade ago, administrators at the system and campus levels made this a priority and began to identify and remove barriers to timely graduation, and that work continues.”
For a full breakdown, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.