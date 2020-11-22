UH’s late game heroics fall short against Boise State, 40-32

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors fall to Boise State on Saturday night, 40-32 — stretching their win streak over the ‘Bows to nine.
The rematch of last year’s Mountain West Conference Championship did not disappoint, the ‘Bows late game heroics brought them within a score, but it was too little, too late — the ‘Bows now fall to 2-3.
The UH defense came out firing on all cylinders to start the game, forcing Boise State to punt on their first two offensive possessions, allowing Hawaii’s offense to strike first with a 27-yard field goal — quickly matched by a Boise State field goal to end the first quarter.
Late in the second quarter, the Broncos would get intercepted by UH’s Cameron Lockridge, but the offense could not turn that into any points on the following drive.
Boise would finish the half with a trick play to give the Broncos the lead, 19-3 with less than a minute left in the half.
The ‘Bows would get the ball to start the third quarter and they would find pay dirt, followed by a goal line run by Calvin Turner to cut Boise’s lead to 19-9, but the Broncos would quickly take control of the game.
Hawaii would try to mount a comeback late in the third quarter, off of a 36-yard touchdown reception by Calvin Turner and a two-point conversion, to cut the deficit to 40-17.
Cordeiro and company would shorten the lead to 40-32 with less than five minutes left in the game and no timeouts, the following drive the ‘Bows could not force a turnover, allowing Boise State to knee out the clock and end the game.
The Rainbow Warriors stay home next week to take on undefeated Nevada at Aloha Stadium — kick off set for 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum pay-per-view.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.