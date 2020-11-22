Tua Tagovailoa gets first loss as NFL Starter after falling to Broncos, 20-13

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was handed his first NFL loss on Sunday, after a 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos — breaking the Dolphins five-game win streak.
The former Saint Louis Crusader, who was nursing a foot injury all week, was pulled from the game in the fourth quarter for Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Tagovailoa’s only touchdown came in the first quarter, on a 3-yard pass to DeVante Parker giving the Fins a 7-0 lead — their only lead of the game.
The Broncos defense smothered the Ewa Beach native all game — getting sacked 6 times.
Tua would finish the game completing 11 of his 20 passes for 83 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions, but once replaced by Fitzpatrick late in the game, the Harvard graduate would drive the offense down the field for a field goal.
The following drive would have sealed the victory for Denver, but running back Melvin Gordon would fumble on the Miami 1-yard line, recovered by Miami.
The Dolphins offense would drive down the field, led by the journeyman quarterback, only to finish the drive in the red zone on an interception by Denver’s Justin Simmons — the Broncos would run the clock out, sealing the victory.
Miami head coach Brian Flores did not confirm the reason for the switch at quarterback, but it could come down to Tagovailoa’s foot injury or his poor performance Sunday afternoon.
The Dolphins will head back on the road next week to take on the win-less New York Jets, that game is set to kick off next Sunday at 8:00 a.m. Hawaii time on CBS.
