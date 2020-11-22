Here’s where you can watch locally made films all in one place

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A collection of movies from local filmmakers is now available for the public to watch anytime.
Ohina TV launched on Friday. It’s a platform that features a selection of films from Hawaii including short films from graduates of the locally-based Ohina Filmmakers Lab.
Organizers say the channel will be a resource both for audiences and the industry to experience the unique voice of filmmakers from the state.
“It’s something we’ve talked about for a number of years over at Ohina, how do we keep these films alive? How do we put them in one place?” said Ohina Executive Director Gerard Elmore.
“We feel like there are films that you can’t do anywhere else but here. That talk about the history of what’s happened before, but also what would the future look like here in Hawaii,” Elmore added.
Among the films already showing on the website: ‘Ka Huaka’i, The Journey to Merrie Monarch’ and ‘Moloka’i Bound’ an award winning film on the heavy story of a recently released inmate trying to reconnect with his son, and his Hawaiian heritage.
Ohina is also hosting a free webinar series which started Sunday with local writers who have written major Hollywood productions. Some of the writers have worked on Black Panther, The Hangover, and Succession.
You can access the channel online by clicking here.
