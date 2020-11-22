Hawaii Island mayor-elect announces 3 more cabinet appointees

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island Mayor-elect Mitch Roth has announced three more appointees to serve as cabinet members in his upcoming administration.
On Sunday, Roth announced former Hawaii County Councilman Zendo Kern of Kurtistown was appointed to be head the Planning Department.
Kern served as a District 5 county councilman in 2013-2014 when he also chaired the planning committee. A businessman and general contractor, Kern works as a land use consultant specializing in zoning changes and governmental compliance.
Civil Engineer S. Ikaika Rodenhurst of Hawaiian Acres will lead the Department of Public Works. The Kamehameha Schools Kapalama alumnus earned his degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. He’s worked for nearly a decade with Bowers and Kubota as a project manager.
Rodenhurst also has been the project engineer for state and county infrastructure projects in both Honolulu and Hawaii Island.
Finally, Ramzi Mansour of Honolulu, also a professional engineer, was tapped for the role of director of Environmental Management.
Mansour currently works as the Division Chief of Wastewater Treatment and Disposal, on special assignment to the Director of Environmental Services for the City and County of Honolulu.
Prior to that, he spent 20 years as a Senior Engineering Manager at the Waste Management Department in Kern County, Calif.
All three appointees are subject to confirmation by the Hawaii County Council.
