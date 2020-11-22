Forecast: More wet weather, maybe even some t-storms, ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The strong trade winds will gradually decline in speed during the first half of the week as a high pressure system passing north of the islands moves off to the east. Meanwhile, a band of moisture will remain focused toward windward Maui and Hawaii island through Tuesday. A passing upper level disturbance may trigger some heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday. Drier and more stable trade wind weather is expected for Thanksgiving Day and Friday.