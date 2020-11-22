Forecast: More wet weather, maybe even some t-storms, ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The strong trade winds will gradually decline in speed during the first half of the week as a high pressure system passing north of the islands moves off to the east. Meanwhile, a band of moisture will remain focused toward windward Maui and Hawaii island through Tuesday. A passing upper level disturbance may trigger some heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday. Drier and more stable trade wind weather is expected for Thanksgiving Day and Friday.
The wind advisory for parts of Maui County and Hawaii island has been extended until 6 a.m. Monday for east-northeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts near 50 miles per hour.
Looking ahead, get ready to bust out the sweaters and jackets for the upcoming weekend, as cool and dry northeast winds are expected to follow a weakening cold front Saturday. Nighttime temperatures are expected in the mid 60′s, with daytime highs in the low 80′s by the weekend.
The winds are also strong enough to keep a gale warning posted for Alenuihaha Channel waters and a small craft advisory for remaining coastal waters through 6 a.m. Monday, while a high surf advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Monday for east-facing shores, where waves will be rough and choppy. An arriving northwest swell is expected to hold through Monday morning. South shore surf will remain small through the week.
