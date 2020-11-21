Wind advisory posted for parts of Maui County, Hawaii island as trade winds increase

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windier areas of Maui County and the island of Hawaii are under a wind advisory due to strong east-northeast trade winds.
The advisory covers windward areas of Molokai; the island of Kahoolawe; leeward West Maui, including Lahaina and Kaanapali; leeward and windward areas of Haleakala, including Kihei, Makena, Pukalani and Kula; and the southern, interior and Kohala areas of Hawaii island, including South Point, Pahala, Waikoloa, Bradshaw Field, and Saddle Road above 5,000 feet.
The wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.
The National Weather Service said sustained winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour with localized gusts near 45 miles per hour will be possible.
Winds this strong can bring down tents or other temporary structures, as well as downing trees and tree branches and causing localized power outages.
Motorists should also use caution, especially when driving in high-profile vehicles such as trucks and SUV’s.
