Water service restored to Waimanalo, final repairs to water main ongoing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimanalo residents have been dealing with lower-than-normal water pressure for a week now as Board of Water Supply crews continue repairs to a 20-inch main.
As of 2 p.m. Saturday, BWS said water service had been restored to the area after crews worked throughout the week to fix the broken line.
The main broke last week Saturday at 41-1606 Kalanianaole Highway.
Residents have expressed frustration over the lengthy repair time and lack of water service over the last week.
“Water pressure should slowly increase in the area until all reservoirs are replenished. Water service should slowly return to all affected customers overnight,” BWS said.
Work continues on the site to fully complete repairs and restore the roadway.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.