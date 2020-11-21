Want to support local this holiday season? Start with your Christmas tree

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - What better place to get a Hawaiian-style Christmas tree than a local farm in the heart of Oahu.
Families from across the island flocked to Wahiawa Saturday for the opening day of business at the Helemano Christmas Tree farm.
Every year, they help families get a personalized experience in selecting the perfect tree for them. There’s 12,000 trees growing on the farm, 5,000 of which are up for sale.
Workers go with one family at a time into the fields as they browse the live trees which are hand cut upon selection.
Prices range from $50 to $175, depending on the size of the tree.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the farm opened up a week early this year to spread out customers, and give families more time to make their pick.
“We get to choose our own and it’s sustainable because they continue to grow, the trees continue to grow so that’s a neat tradition. We do it every year, it’s our 5th year,” Kailua resident Stephanie Dukes said.
“We came really early so I don’t think we got to see it really in action, but from what I could see, the lines were organized, everyone was spaced out, and I think more than anything, we really liked that they opened before thanksgiving,” Manoa resident Alexa Zen said.
This week, only Norfolk pines are for sale. Cypress trees will be available starting next Friday.
The farm will be open Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, click here.
