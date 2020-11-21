Suspect in overnight Kapolei stabbing in custody; investigation ongoing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested the suspect in an overnight stabbing that took place in Kapolei.
Police said the 36-year-old male suspect was arrested for second-degree attempted murder.
The incident happed just before 6:30 p.m. Friday night in the shopping center at the corner of Kamokila Boulevard and Kapolei Parkway.
Paramedics treated a 24-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times. According to police, he was sitting in his vehicle fronting one of the shops when he was approached by the suspect.
The victim was wounded on his upper body, arm and leg, according to EMS. He was initially hospitalized in serious condition.
Sources said a second man, a 41-year-old bystander, jumped in to intervene, but he was not badly hurt. They also said during the incident, two gunshots were reported, but it did not appear that anyone was hit.
Additional information on the suspect in pending release by HPD.
This story may be updated.
