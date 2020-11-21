Police investigating 2 separate stabbings on Oahu in the same day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A violent weekend on Oahu sent several people to the hospital with apparent stab wounds.
On Saturday, two men were taken to the hospital in serious condition after being stabbed near Ala Moana Regional Park.
Ocean Safety crews were first on the scene at about 12:30 p.m.
Officials say they found the men — one in his 40s, the other of unknown age — suffering from multiple wounds. They were taken to the hospital for further treatment.
As of 5 p.m., it was unclear if any arrests were made in the case.
Earlier in the morning, a 43-year-old woman with severe injuries was found in Downtown Honolulu.
Police are investigating the possible stabbing after she was found around 2 a.m., unconscious and bleeding in an elevator at the Capitol Place apartments.
Police sources say she was found by a security guard.
EMS officials say she was taken to Queen’s medical center and was last listed in serious condition.
A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection to the case. HPD is investigating it as a second degree attempted murder.
These two incidents Saturday took place after two men were injured in yet another stabbing in Kapolei Friday night.
