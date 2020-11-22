More strong winds, showers and rough high surf ahead

Gusty trade winds will bring a steady supply of showers over the islands, especially for windward and mauka areas. The showers are coming from an old frontal boundary that stretches far to the east of the state. Most of the showers are expected during the overnight and early-morning hours, but passing showers will still be possible during the day. An upper level trough will enhance incoming showers, mainly from Maui County to Kauai, during the first part of the week, with a chance of heavier showers Tuesday and Wednesday.