More strong winds, showers and rough high surf ahead

Gusty trade winds will bring a steady supply of showers over the islands, especially for windward and mauka areas. The showers are coming from an old frontal boundary that stretches far to the east of the state. Most of the showers are expected during the overnight and early-morning hours, but passing showers will still be possible during the day. An upper level trough will enhance incoming showers, mainly from Maui County to Kauai, during the first part of the week, with a chance of heavier showers Tuesday and Wednesday.
The east-northeast winds are being generated by an area of strengthening high pressure to the north. Winds are strong enough for a wind advisory to continue through Sunday for the usual windier areas of Maui County and Hawaii island, where sustained winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour with higher gusts near 45 miles per hour are possible. Winds should slowly ease back a bit Monday and Tuesday as a front in the North Pacific pushes the high away to the northeast.
The strong trade winds are also generating a rough and choppy swell, with a high surf advisory now posted for east-facing shores. Surf in the 6 to 10 foot range is expected with occasional higher sets. North and west shores will also see rising surf from a new north-northwest swell, with south shores remaining small for the next several days.
For mariners, a gale warning is now posted for Alenuihaha Channel waters between Maui and Hawaii island, with a small craft advisory remaining in effect for remaining coastal waters.
