High surf advisory issued for east-facing shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong and gusty trade winds have generated a wind swell that will bring advisory level surf to east facing shores.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory until 6 a.m. Monday for the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island.
Rough and choppy surf of 6 to 10 feet will be possible, with occasional higher sets.
Beach goers should be on alert for strong breaking waves and shore breaks, along with strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming dangerous and difficult. Heed all advice and warnings from ocean safety officials.
Boaters should also be prepared for recreational surfers and body boarders using harbor channels to get to surfing areas.
The Weather Service said as the trade winds begin to diminish late Sunday into Monday, the choppy surf should subside slowly.
Surf will also be rising to just below advisory levels for north-facing shores Sunday.
