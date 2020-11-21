Gusty, wet weather for the weekend

Strong winds will bring a steady supply of showers over the islands, especially for windward and mauka areas. The showers are coming from an old frontal boundary that stretches far to the east of the state. Most of the showers are expected during the overnight and early-morning hours, but passing showers will still be possible during the day.
The east-northeast winds are strong enough for a wind advisory for the usual windier areas of Maui County and Hawaii island, where sustained winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour with higher gusts near 45 miles per hour are possible. Wind speeds are forecast to peak Saturday night and Sunday before easing up a bit Monday.
For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters, while a gale watch will take effect Saturday evening for the Alenuihaha Channel waters due to the strong trade winds. The winds are also pushing in increasing rough and choppy surf for east shores, where a high surf advisory is likely Sunday. Surf for north and west shores is declining, but a new reinforcing swell is expected Saturday into Sunday. South shore surf will remain small through the weekend.
