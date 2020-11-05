Forecast: Trade winds become slightly slower for Turkey Day

Hawaiian Islands (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will be trending slightly down as Thanksgiving arrives but until then we are tracking breezy trades. Currently there is a Flash Flood Watch up for Maui and Hawaii Island due to an upper level disturbance nearing the eastern end of the state.
Big picture: Breezy trade winds will continue into Tuesday then diminish a bit as we head into the holiday weekend. Moisture embedded in the trades will provide for passing showers mainly for windward and mauka areas. An upper trough will move across the area tonight through Wednesday allowing for the the possibility for a few thunderstorms. A drier and more stable airmass will filter in over the first half of the holiday weekend. A weak frontal band may move across the area late Friday or Saturday accompanied by a period of showers. A cool and dry airmass will follow in the fronts wake
Let’s talk surf: This past week’s northwest swell peaked as of Sunday night and will be dampening out down the chain through tomorrow. This downward trend in swell will have below seasonal surf along north and west-facing shores declining through the middle of the week. A reinforcing low, moderate period northwest swell will arrive late Wednesday with a series of slightly larger, moderate period northwest swells due to reach the islands Friday and Saturday. These swells will provide a boost to north and west-facing surf with heights peaking at near seasonable averages through the Thanksgiving weekend.
Recent strong trade flow over islands and upstream of the state will maintain advisory surf along east-facing shores through Tuesday morning. Although trades will slowly weaken through mid week, they will stay up enough through early Tuesday to warrant an extension of the ongoing High Surf Advisory for eastern exposed shores. Eastern wind wave action may wrap around the southeastern tips of the islands and provide a minor boost to otherwise very anemic southern shore surf. While there is still some longer period swell energy being reported at the American Samoa buoy this morning, the resulting background swells reaching the islands in the next couple of days will only produce very small south surf.
Have a beautiful and safe week and holiday weekend.
