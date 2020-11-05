Forecast: Trade winds become slightly slower for Turkey Day

Recent strong trade flow over islands and upstream of the state will maintain advisory surf along east-facing shores through Tuesday morning. Although trades will slowly weaken through mid week, they will stay up enough through early Tuesday to warrant an extension of the ongoing High Surf Advisory for eastern exposed shores. Eastern wind wave action may wrap around the southeastern tips of the islands and provide a minor boost to otherwise very anemic southern shore surf. While there is still some longer period swell energy being reported at the American Samoa buoy this morning, the resulting background swells reaching the islands in the next couple of days will only produce very small south surf.