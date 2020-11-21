Dept. of Agriculture clamps down on movement of coffee plants in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The State Department of Agriculture and Plant Quarantine Branch has banned the movement of coffee from Maui and the Big Island due to an infestation of a devastating coffee pathogen known as the coffee leaf rust (CLR).
This means the transport of any coffee plants, unroasted beans or equipment that could be infested is not allowed, but the ruling doesn’t impact roasted beans.
CLR can be devastating to Hawaii’s coffee industry as it can cause severe defoliation of plants. It was recently discovered in samples collected on Maui and Hawaii Island in October.
The rule change from the DOA doesn’t impact exports out of the islands.
Those who believe they’ve spotted an infestation are advised to contact the department of agriculture.
