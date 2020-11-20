UH looks to break Boise State’s eight-game win streak over ‘Bows in Saturday night matchup

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH football returns to Aloha Stadium on Saturday to take on Boise State in a rematch of last year’s Mountain West Championship.
The Warriors took a 31-10 loss to the Broncos back in the title game, so the ‘Bows are looking to get their redemption, while also bouncing back from a tough loss last week against San Diego State.
“A chance to redeem ourselves from last week, we didn’t play very good last week as a football team and we played a really good team last week, obviously this is the best team this week, this is the team that sets the standard in this league.” Head Coach Todd Graham told reporters.
“That’s why you have to get up and dust yourself off and move on, but obviously it’s a challenge ahead of us this week, they’re coming in here to our place and obviously they’re the best team by far in this league in the last decade probably or maybe more than that.”
The UH offense showed signs of struggle again against the Aztecs, while the defense continued to play lights out — tallying 14 tackles for loss in that game.
The Broncos offense is coming into Saturday averaging over 38 points a game and the only way to slow down this high powered offense is to continue to apply the pressure, according to linebacker Penei Pavihi.
“Attack the ball, defensively we have to apply pressure, just do what we need to do and just play perfect defense.” Pavihi said.
For defensive coordinator Victor Santa Cruz, this game is personal for him, having played for UH as a linebacker back in the 90′s, he’s looking to make the islands proud by getting their first win against Boise State in over a decade.
“We want to do all we can to make the fan base proud. This is Hawaii’s program, so obviously any win is where we try to go 1-0 every week and you know Boise there’s a lot of history there, you can say they have this or that record or whatever it may be.” Coach Santa Cruz said. “Bottom line our mindset is we’ve got an opponent this week and we’ve got to do our very best, it’s not who we play, it’s how we play.”
Boise State has an eight-game win streak against the ‘Bows since renewing the game between the two in 2008, so UH will need to play well in all three phases of the game and for co-captain Miles Reed, his message to the team has been to continue to work hard knowing the history between the ‘Bows and Broncos.
“Everybody knows how big this week is, everybody knows what we need to do to win this week, there is a lot of returning guys coming back on this team that played these guys twice last year, one of them being in the Mountain West Championship and we knew that we had the talent and the capability to beat these guys last year.” Reed said. “It’s just about getting back to the fundamentals and last weeks over with, so were not even thinking about that, were focusing on this week and what we need to do to beat Boise State and we know that were going to come out and were going to run the ball, were going to throw the ball, were going to do everything, all facets of the game, were planning on just being efficient and just playing fast.”
Kick off from Aloha Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time, on CBS Sports Network.
