UH looks to break Boise State’s eight-game win streak over ‘Bows in Saturday night matchup

“Everybody knows how big this week is, everybody knows what we need to do to win this week, there is a lot of returning guys coming back on this team that played these guys twice last year, one of them being in the Mountain West Championship and we knew that we had the talent and the capability to beat these guys last year.” Reed said. “It’s just about getting back to the fundamentals and last weeks over with, so were not even thinking about that, were focusing on this week and what we need to do to beat Boise State and we know that were going to come out and were going to run the ball, were going to throw the ball, were going to do everything, all facets of the game, were planning on just being efficient and just playing fast.”