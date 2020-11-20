Open House: Upgraded unit in Salt Lake and pet-friendly unit in Ala Moana

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank. Now’s your chance to check out these listings and book your private showing today!
This first unit has it all! Enjoy stunning views overlooking Honolulu’s skyline all the way to Diamond Head, while another room looks out to the west side and Pearl Harbor. You’ll be at the center of Oahu with easy access to freeways, schools, restaurants, and shopping. One of the most sought-after buildings in Salt Lake, Franklin Towers has all the amenities you could want, including a doggie park for your furry friend. The unit was completely upgraded in 2017 with classy mahogany cabinets and stainless-steel appliances -- including a wine fridge!
This next unit at Ala Moana Tower is located near the Ala Moana Shopping Center, restaurants, and Waikiki. The cozy 1-bedroom, 1-bath unit is awaiting your special touch, and it comes with one assigned parking stall. The unit is great for anyone looking for a good deal in a prime location! Building is pet friendly, and maintenance fee includes basic cable, hot water, and electricity.

