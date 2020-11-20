Open House: Upgraded unit in Salt Lake and pet-friendly unit in Ala Moana

This first unit has it all! Enjoy stunning views overlooking Honolulu’s skyline all the way to Diamond Head, while another room looks out to the west side and Pearl Harbor. You’ll be at the center of Oahu with easy access to freeways, schools, restaurants, and shopping. One of the most sought-after buildings in Salt Lake, Franklin Towers has all the amenities you could want, including a doggie park for your furry friend. The unit was completely upgraded in 2017 with classy mahogany cabinets and stainless-steel appliances -- including a wine fridge!