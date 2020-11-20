87 more inmates at Waiawa Correctional Facility test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is now grappling with another large outbreak of COVID-19 at a correctional facility.
On Friday, officials announced that 87 more inmates at Waiawa Correctional Facility had tested positive for COVID-19. That’s in addition to eight inmates who had previously tested positive.
Meanwhile, 70 other inmates at the facility were negative for the virus.
In a news release, officials said the facility has been placed in quarantine and that the state Health Department is conducting contact tracing.
All staff at the facility are wearing full personal protective equipment.
Waiawa Correctional Facility is a 334-bed, minimum security prison for men.
The state previously dealt with a huge COVID-19 outbreak at the Oahu Community Correctional Center, where more than 400 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, more than 500 Hawaii inmates at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona have been confirmed to have the virus. One of those inmates has died, while four are hospitalized.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.