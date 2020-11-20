Kahuku Medical Center chief medical officer wins national award

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The chief medical officer of Kahuku Medical Center has won a national award for his dedication to the community in a rural, underserved area.
The National Community Stars Award was presented to Dr. Jason Hughes on Thursday — National Rural Health Day — in a special ceremony.
“This is an under-supported area and an under-resourced area,” Hughes said. “I feel very motivated in part with this award to make sure we get the resources and support our community needs so that we can serve it the best way we can.”
According to Kahuku Medical Center, Dr. Hughes is the only physician in Hawaii who has received the prestigious award.
“Each person, coalition, and organization nominated to be their state’s Community Star represents the faces and grassroots initiatives that are working to address the social determinants of health and improve the lives of those who call rural their home,” Kahuku Medical Center said, in a statement.
