Health experts urge against travel and large gatherings this Thanksgiving

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With no fatalities and 107 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, Hawaii continues to have the lowest COVID rate of all the states.
75 of those cases were on Oahu, keeping the island’s seven-day average well above the threshold to move into Tier 3.
Not only will Oahu’s restrictions stay in place, but most of the country is also adding restrictions and urging against gatherings just a week before Thanksgiving.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans not to travel for the holidays as COVID outbreaks across the country spiral out of control.
Some families are still taking a chance.
“Visiting my son and his wife. They’re here on a long vacation. So, I decided to come and join them for Thanksgiving,” said Cheria Johnson who is visiting from Boston.
“We’re flying out on Tuesday … to Kona to visit family,” said Waikiki resident Morgan Myrmo.
There is still the need to buy the ingredients for that Thanksgiving meal.
As people flock to the supermarkets to get their favorite dishes, new research from England shows it’s the most common place to contract the virus.
Nevertheless, Hawaii shoppers say they feel safe.
“I feel pretty good in the grocery stores. All the workers there seem to do a really job keeping everything clean, keeping people safe, making sure people distance appropriately. So, they’ve been doing a good job,” said Emma Kingett.
While the stores are likely to be a bit more crowded this weekend as people search for turkeys, cranberries, and pumpkin pie, most say being cautious for their family is a priority.
“Stay home, stay safe and keep the elders safe. Everybody has a mother and a father and grandparents we have to keep safe,” said Salt Lake resident Justin Quijano.
On Oahu, gatherings are limited to no more than five people both indoors and outdoors. For Maui County and Hawaii County it’s ten. For Kauai, it’s ten indoors and 25 outdoors.
You can find more suggestions and guidelines for a safe Thanksgiving celebration here.
