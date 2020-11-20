Hawaii reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, an additional fatality

Hawaii reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, an additional fatality
The death toll from the virus in Hawaii now stands at 224. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | November 20, 2020 at 12:05 PM HST - Updated November 20 at 12:16 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 95 new COVID-19 infections on Friday.

There was also an additional death reported ― a Hawaii resident who died out-of-state.

The death toll from the virus in Hawaii now stands at 224.

Of the 95 new cases, 70 were on Oahu, 13 were on the Big Island, five were on Maui and one was on Kauai. The remaining six infections were residents diagnosed out-of-state.

As is the state’s new protocol, the infection totals are two days old ― so they’re from Wednesday.

The state Health Department said there have been 1,301 cases in the last 14 days.

Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has reported 16,936 infections.

The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:

Oahu

  • 14,576 total cases
  • 1,071 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1,086 required hospitalization
  • 173 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 1,512 total cases
  • 156 cases in the last 14 days
  • 74 required hospitalization
  • 32 deaths

Maui

  • 468 total cases
  • 54 cases in the last 14 days
  • 60 required hospitalization
  • 17 deaths

Lanai

  • 106 total cases
  • 1 cases in the last 14 days
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 17 total cases
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 87 total cases
  • 19 cases in the last 14 days
  • 6 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 170 total cases
  • 69 cases in the last 14 days
  • 2 required hospitalization
  • 2 deaths

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.