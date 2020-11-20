HART board throws in the towel on planned public-private partnership for rail’s final leg

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rail board officials have thrown in the towel on the plan to secure a public-private partnership to build the final four miles and eight stations of the rail project.
HART CEO Andrew Robbins has maintained the so-called P3 was the best way forward for the $10 billion project. But the city has vehemently disagreed, saying bids came way over estimates.
In October, the mayor pulled the city out of P3 negotiations after saying it was not in the best interest of taxpayers. He has also publicly called on Robbins to abandon the effort.
Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation executives have told the board that the first meeting with the city over a renewed effort to build with more traditional contracting is scheduled for Friday.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.