Forecast: Trade winds will get even stronger this weekend

Winds will be trending back up gradually this week and get even stronger this weekend. It is looking like a classic trade wind pattern as we head into the Thanksgiving week.
Big picture: Moderate to breezy trade winds will prevail through Friday, with even stronger winds expected over the weekend as high pressure builds north of the islands. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas, especially during the overnight and early morning hours, with a few showers occasionally spreading leeward. Trade wind speeds are expected to ease slightly early next week.
Let’s talk surf: The fading north swells with the recent arrival of north-northwest swells have kept north and west-facing shore surf up to near or slightly over head high this afternoon. NNW swells will peak out this afternoon and evening with a series of lower period NNW swells coming in through Friday and Saturday. A reinforcing NW bump late Sunday into early Monday should lift early week north-facing surf back up to heights experienced today. Surf should remain below advisory criteria for exposed north and west-facing shorelines through early next week.
As the trades strengthen locally and upstream of the islands, east- facing shore surf from primarily wind wave energy will steadily trend up over the next few days. Strong trades will create rough seas so there is a high likelihood of advisory level surf along eastern exposed shorelines this weekend. Small background southerly swell will maintain low surf along south-facing shores the next several days.
