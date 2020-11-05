Forecast: Trade winds will get even stronger this weekend

Let’s talk surf: The fading north swells with the recent arrival of north-northwest swells have kept north and west-facing shore surf up to near or slightly over head high this afternoon. NNW swells will peak out this afternoon and evening with a series of lower period NNW swells coming in through Friday and Saturday. A reinforcing NW bump late Sunday into early Monday should lift early week north-facing surf back up to heights experienced today. Surf should remain below advisory criteria for exposed north and west-facing shorelines through early next week.