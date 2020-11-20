Forecast: Stronger trade winds build over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will prevail into Friday, then become strong over the weekend as high pressure builds to the north. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through. Trade winds should begin to trend down early next week. An upper disturbance moving into the area early next week cloud lead to better cloud and shower coverage across the state.