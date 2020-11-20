Forecast: Stronger trade winds build over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will prevail into Friday, then become strong over the weekend as high pressure builds to the north.
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early-morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.
Trade winds should begin to trend down early next week.
An upper disturbance moving into the area early next week cloud lead to better cloud and shower coverage across the state.
The current north-northwest swell will begin to gradually diminish tonight. A reinforcing north-northwest swell will arrive this weekend and stretch into early next week. Surf should remain below advisory criteria for exposed north- and west-facing shores.
Surf along east-facing shores will steadily trend up as the trades strengthen locally and upstream of the islands over the next few days. This will cause rough seas, with advisory-level surf likely later in the weekend and extending into early next week.
Surf along south-facing shores will remain small over the same time period.
